Real Madrid Vs. Real Sociedad Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

What happened to Real Madrid? They go from being unbeatable to being eliminated from the Copa Del Rey. Los Blancos look to rebound from their loss with their Jan. 29 match with Real Sociedad, and sports fans better not miss it!

Something has caused Real Madrid to fall apart, and whatever it is, fans of Los Blancos are not happy. Losing to Sevilla in La Liga is one thing, but being bounced out of the Copa del Rey by the hands of Celta Vigo is utterly shocking! With Sevilla and Barcelona chasing down Real, they can’t afford to lose this match with Real Sociedad. Can Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, rally? The match is set for 2:45 PM ET so tune in to see what happens.

Sports fans can catch every moment of this game online via Bein Sports official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE REAL MADRID VS. REAL SOCIEDAD LIVE STREAM.

Zinedine Zidane, 45, has a lot of work ahead of him if he wants to get Real Madrid back to their winning ways. The top priority is getting Ronaldo back into prime form, according to MARCA. The Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best Player Of The Year missed a free-kick in the back-half of the game with Celta Vigo on Jan. 25.

Had the goal gone in, Real would have broken the 2-2 tie and possibly avoided elimination. Though Los Blancos fought to a draw, the Celticos had won the first leg of the quarterfinal, 2-1, meaning that they advance to the semis.

Though they won’t take home the Copa del Rey, Real will still fight tooth-and-nail for both La Liga and Champions league titles. “”It’s hard to be eliminated but it’s better that it has happened now than in a month’s time,” Sergio Ramos, 30, the club’s captain said after the loss, according to ESPN FC. “Now we must move on, show the same attitude and improve from our mistakes. The Champions League and La Liga remain the most important competitions.”

Los Blancos better not sleep on the fifth-place Real Sociedad if they want to take La Liga. Third-place Sevilla take on Espanyol, who are in ninth place, while third-place Barcelona are challenging the struggling Real Betis. One more error could be the critical difference between willing La Liga and watching another club raise the trophy in victory.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers?