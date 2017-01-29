Pro Bowl 2017 Live Stream: Watch The AFC & NFC Superstars Square Off Online

Courtesy of the NFL

It’s here! The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl kicks off from Orlando, FL Jan. 29, as the greatest players from the NFC and AFC go head to head for league bragging rights. We’ve got your way to catch all of the exciting action via live stream.

This should be so exciting! It’s always a thrill to see the best players from around the NFL gather for the annual Pro Bowl. The 2017 game has been moved from its usual location in Honolulu to Orlando, FL so it’s more convenient for players to attend. Even with the move, only 57 percent of those who received invites are participating in the post-season exhibition game, with a growing list of players citing injury fears as a reason not to hit the field. Still, we’re going to get to see plenty of the gridiron’s famous faces, so tune in at 8pm EST Jan. 29 and you can watch online via ESPN through your cable provider. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE 2017 PRO BOWL.

Ten players have declined the event because they’ll be playing in the Super Bowl Feb. 5 for either the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots. Only one of six quarterbacks who got the initial invite will be showing up to play, as Dallas Cowboys rookie Dak Prescott, 23, is happily attending after his team got knocked out of the playoffs. Other QB’s who have been added to the roster include the San Diego Chargers’ Philip Rivers, 35, K.C. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, 32. and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Andy Dalton, 29.

Since the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger, 34, has declined to partake in the annual exhibition game, Phillip is thrilled to represent his team for the final time before their move to Los Angeles. “I made this team as a San Diego Charger,” he told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “That’s cool. We walked off the field after that Kansas City game and we thought it might be the end, but we didn’t know. This will be the last game I play as a San Diego Charger.”

In addition to bragging rights, the players get to pick up a little bit of coin, with guys on the winning team receiving $61,000 each and those on the losing team getting $30,000. But when you consider most high-caliber NFL players make hundreds of thousands per game, that is chump change. Still, it’s a big honor to be picked to play in the Pro Bowl and we’re sure these guys are going to give us one heck of a show!

