Winter X Games Aspen 2017 Day 4 Live Stream: Watch Snowboarding & Skiing Finals

Sunday funday! The fourth and last day of the 2017 Winter X Games Aspen will feature finals in Ski and Snowboard Slopestyle as well as the Snowmobile Best Trick Finals. It all goes down on Jan. 29th beginning at 12pm EST, so don’t miss a second of this epic day of action and watch it all online here.

Don’t get hosed and miss this epic final day of competition at the 2017 Winter X Games in glorious Aspen, Colorado. The day of shredding will kick off with the Women’s Ski Slopestyle Finals followed by the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Finals. The day of events will be capped of with something for the slednecks with the Snowmobile Best Trick Finals. Then the party will begin with a performance by none other than G-Eazy, so cool. This should be a great ending to the 2017 X Games so don’t miss a second of the action and WATCH DAY 4 OF THE X GAMES ONLINE HERE.

The stars will be shining during the day in Aspen when dudes like Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, Sebastien Toutant and Ståle Sandbech rip up the slopestyle course on their shred-sticks gunning for that X Games Gold. The field of competitors features riders from a half-dozen countries including Japan, Norway, Sweden, Canada and the United States among others. Curiously missing from the group of the best pros in the game is the Winter X Games all-time medal record holder, Shaun White. Despite earning gold in this event in the past, Shaun has opted to sit out the slopestyle and only compete in the Superpipe.

The Women’s Ski Slopestyle should be equally radical to watch as will be the Snowmobile Best Trick Finals. So much sick action on the snow it will be hard to soak it all in on this final day of the 2017 X Games. What an amazing group of athletes, don’t miss a single backflip.

