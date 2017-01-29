Barcelona Vs. Real Betis Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Barcelona continues their fight for the top of La Liga. Lionel Messi’s crew are within striking distance of Real Madrid, and a victory over Real Betis on Jan. 29 will get them closer to first place. Can they do it? Tune in to find out.

Going into Week 20 of the 2016-17 La Liga season, Real Madrid remains on top of the table, but Sevilla and Barcelona are gaining on Los Blancos. While Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, and his team take on Real Sociedad, and Sevilla is busy with Espanyol, Lionel Messi, 29, Neymar, 24, and Luis Suarez, 29, will see if they can take a chomp out of Real Betis – and Real Madrid’s lead. This game is set for 6:00 AM ET so start the day with some sport!

Soccer fanatics and sports aficionados can watch this game online via Bein Sports official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE BARCELONA VS. REAL BETIS LIVE STREAM.

Fans have to feel bad for Messi. Even when his rival, Ronaldo, loses, he overshadows the Barca superstar. Real Madrid were on a record-setting 40-game undefeated streak when they ran smack into Sevilla. After losing to Sevilla for the first time in this La Liga season, they fell 2-1 to Celta Vigo in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal. Many expected them to bounce back, but in the second game, Celta held Ronaldo’s crew to a 2-2 draw. Real has been eliminated from tournament!

Real Betis was in the news, as the team’s left-back, Riza Durmisi, 23, has drawn the eye of Liverpool. Riza has a £17million buyout clause on his contract, meaning that he would come at a hefty price. These reports of the Reds’ interest come after the team’s manager shot down the idea that he’s shopping for more players in that position.

“What I can say is that I didn’t think for a second until now about another left-back,” Jurgen Klopp, 49, said earlier in January, according to This Is In Anfield. “We are always looking for players but in this moment we have two left-backs—[James Milner] is one and Alberto Moreno the other.”

If Riza goes all Wu-Tang on Barcelona and scores like he’s powered by the Shaolin, he might be too attractive of an offer for Jurgern to pass up. Of course, he needs to get by Barca first and that’s no easy task.

Who do you think is going to win this game, HollywoodLifers?

