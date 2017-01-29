Roger Federer Vs. Rafael Nadal Live Stream: Watch The Australian Open Final

REX/Shutterstock

Legends! All is right with the world as we’ve got Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal squaring off for the first Grand Slam tennis title of 2017. We have the details on how you can watch the storied rivals battle for victory in the Australian Open men’s final via live stream.

This is going to be SO exciting! Tennis’ greatest rivalry between Switzerland’s Roger Federer, 35, and Spain’s Rafael Nadal, 30, is alive and well again as the guys will be going head to head in the final of the 2017 Australian open. They haven’t met in a Grand Slam final since 2011, so this is the match we’ve all been waiting years for. The action gets underway from Melbourne at 3:30am EST Jan. 29, and you can watch it online via ESPN through your cable provider. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MEN’S FINAL OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN.

Rafael made it to the final after a blistering five-hour, five set clash against 25-year-old Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Jan. 27. After battling injuries for much of 2016, he looked like the player we came to love, showing so much emotion and passion as he battled to survive. After the match he told the thrilled audience that, “Last year was tough for me because it takes a while to come back to the level that I had…I worked hard in this last month and a half at home and I never ever dreamed to be back in the final of the Australian Open. Here I am now and I feel lucky and very very happy.”

Roger and Rafa held the ATP Tour’s top rankings from July 2005 through August 2009, making their rivalry one of the most storied in tennis history. They’ve met up 34 times, and Rafael leads their match series 23–11 overall, with a striking 8-2 record on outdoor hard courts, which is the surface of the Australian Open. Rafa hasn’t reached a Grand Slam final since 2014 and knows that he and Roger’s meeting is so highly anticipated. “It is a very special thing for both of us to be playing again in a major final. Neither of us probably thought we would be here again,” he said before the match.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in the Australian Open final, Roger or Rafa?

