Viola Davis Wins Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role At SAGs

It’s a win for Viola! She takes home the Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role for Fences and her speech was so powerful!

Amazing! Viola Davis, 51, beat out some of the brightest stars to take home the Actor for Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role for Fences at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29. Her incredible performance as Rose Maxson wowed audiences and her fellow actors voted for her to win. Gotta love it!

“I could do a laundry list of all the people to thank,” she said in her acceptance speech as she shared her gratitude for everyone involved in Fences along with her husband Julius Tennon and daughter Genesis. When it came to her costar and director Denzel Washington, Viola said, “Denzel, what can I say? A friend and a fan.” It was an emotional moment for her as she praised the playwright for Fences August Wilson. “What August did so beautifully is he honored the average man, who happened to be a man of color,” she said. “He elevated my father, my mother, my uncles who had eight and fifth grade education.”.

Viola was up against some stiff competition in her category. Nicole Kidman was nominated for her powerful performance in Lion along with Naomie Harris for Moonlight, Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures, and Michelle Williams for Manchester By The Sea. Any one of these ladies absolutely deserved the win, but Viola came out on top. She has been the favorite in this category all season long so it’s no surprise that she won tonight.

It’s been a great year in the supporting actress categories during awards season this year. Viola Davis’s speech at the Golden Globes after her win was a highlight of the night. She thanked her co-star and director Denzel Washington for everything as well as paid tribute to her father. “He had a story, and it deserved to be told, and August Wilson told it,” she said.

