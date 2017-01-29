Viola Davis Rocks Sleek Bob & Pretty Pink Makeup At SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Viola Davis stunned on the SAG Awards red carpet with a chic bob and flawless makeup. From head-to-toe, her look was absolute dynamite. Let’s hope we’ll get to see this look up on stage when she (hopefully) accepts her SAG Award!

Viola Davis, 51, is such a natural beauty. She never piles on the makeup, and we love her for it. the Fences star wowed with a simple makeup look at the SAG Awards. Her pink eyeshadow had just a hint of sparkle that really make her look pop.

The How To Get Away With Murder star’s cheeks were defined with pretty pink blush. Her hair looked flawless in a stylish bob with a few waves to give her hair some volume. She complimented her hair and makeup with a necklace by Nirav Mod.

Viola is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Denzel Washington’s Fences. She’s up against Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer, and Michelle Williams. If she wins for Fences, this will be Viola’s FOURTH win at the SAG Awards. She won two years in a row in 2015 and 2016 for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for playing Annalise Keating on How to Get Away with Murder.

She also won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for The Help in 2012. This year’s SAG Awards will be a big Help reunion. Not only is she nominated alongside Octavia Spencer, their fellow co-star Emma Stone is also up for La La Land. The Help ladies are taking over Hollywood!

