Viola Davis Slays On The SAG Awards Red Carpet In A Silky Strapless Gown

Somebody call 911! Viola Davis is on fire on the SAG Awards Red Carpet looking absolutely stunning in a silky, curve-hugging gown. The actress is a winner tonight in this look, even without a nomination! See her gorgeous ensemble!

If Viola Davis is getting away with murder, she is looking damn good doing it! The Fences star shined on the Screen Actors Guild red carpet in a silk, strapless gown. The four-time SAG Award-winner isn’t nominated this evening, but she’s definitely making a statement!

Viola rocked a strapless Vivienne Westwood gown in a subdued light pink on the SAG Awards carpet. She showed off her awesome bod and fabulous curve with this choice and had her décolletage on display! The centerpiece of the outfit was a Nirav Modi necklace that sparkled as she walked down the carpet. We are loving this look!

Viola was on a Michael Kors streak, wearing a striking, curve-hugging gown by him to Critics Choice and then making the Best Dressed List again with her canary yellow Kors gown at the Golden Globes. However, tonight, she opted for British designer Vivienne Westwood.

“We are sticking with colors that symbolize optimism and hope! And silhouettes that are clean strong and simple,” Viola’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart told The Hollywood Reporter. Game Of Thrones actress, Gwendoline Christie, also wore Vivienne to the SAGs and was more outspoken about her designer choice. “Vivienne is someone who has an activist mindset which is something I appreciate at this moment,” she told E! on the red carpet. Go girls!

Viola is, however, nominated for the prized Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences! We can’t wait to see the look she graces us with that big night! This evening, at the SAG Awards, Fences is nominated for Best Film Ensemble and her co-star, the handsome Denzel Washington is nominated in the Best Actor category.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Viola’s look? Let us know below and make sure you watch the SAG Awards on TNT and TBS at 8 PM ET!

