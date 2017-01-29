Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! Is Tyga a bad dad? Instagram commenters seem to feel that way after the rapper posted a photo of his son, Kin Cairo, wearing a huge grill on the bottom set of his teeth. ‘Poor boy,’ and ‘So wrong,’ are just a few of the comments people wrote on Instagram. See the rest here!

King Cairo, 4, is one lucky kid. He’s currently vacationing with his dad, Tyga, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the Kardashians in Costa Rica! But little did he know that a photo his dad posted on Instagram would cause so much commotion.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Tyga, 27, shared a picture of his son wearing a big grill on the bottom set of his teeth, and while some Instagram commenters thought it was cute, a majority of them attacked Tyga for his lack of parenting skills.

“Surely they are going to be bad for his teeth and mouth he’s still growing and is only 4! Should let the kid grow up a bit before he starts throwing his adult antics on to his lil one,” one Instagram commenter wrote, while another said, “He is very small for these thing.. let him live like a normal child.”

Then, another Instagram commenter wrote, “Great stuff damaging his baby teeth.” And another said, Dude can’t make car payments but gets his kid a grill… smh.”

Clearly, Tyga’s followers weren’t happy with the fact that he bought his son a grill for his teeth. Is it okay to let a 4-year-old wear one? Obviously, that’s up for debate, but the Instagram world has spoken — they’re not happy with it. To see all the comments, click here.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about King Cairo wearing a grill? Is he too young? Is Tyga a bad dad? Tell us what you think below!

