Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: 1st Pics Of Pair Kissing & Hugging On Tender Date Night In Italy

Amateur hour is over for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, who are turning the heat all the way up in their blossoming romance. The pair were spotted kissing and hugging in public for the first time on their romantic Italian getaway! Check out the pics that will make you weak in the knees right here!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, have made that first time they were caught making out in Santa Monica, Calif. on Jan. 10, look like child’s play compared to what they were doing on their most recent date night! Selena and The Weeknd had what appears to be the most romantic night of their lives in Florence, Italy, on Jan. 29 as part of their fabulous getaway.

The young lovers were first seen snuggling up at the Piazza Michelangelo while taking in the panoramic view of the city that evening. The “Hands To Myself” singer was spotted holding up her phone while Bella Hadid‘s ex planted kiss after kiss on her. Was she perhaps taking some adorable selfies? The two looked “very much in love,” according to an ET eyewitness. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF SELENA AND THE WEEKND.

Selena was stunningly casual in a red sweatshirt, jeans and cunning black stilettos, while The Weeknd stuck to his everyday style with a denim jacket, black jeans and a white baseball cap. Clearly they don’t need to get dressed up to enjoy themselves! It’s all about the hugs and kisses for these two!

The couple then shared a private meal in a nearby restaurant where the food was probably the last thing on their minds, as Selena ran her fingers across the “Starboy” singer’s face and went in for some sugar. Of course the eyewitness reported they “couldn’t take their hands off each other” and lingered over their meal. Surprise, surprise.

“Selena acted very sweet and very loving towards The Weeknd… He made her laugh and she was completely focused on him. It was like no one else existed — just the two of them. They were completely immersed in one another.” OMG, can you two stop being so cute?!? You’re making the rest of us look bad!

