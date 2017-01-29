‘The Royals’ Recap: Robert Betrays Liam & Jasper Realizes Eleanor Might Be Moving On

Robert gets Liam to fall in line with very shady methods on the Jan. 29 episode of ‘The Royals.’ Liam’s at his lowest point and falls for it, but he’s not going to give up that easily. Plus, Jasper makes a deal to help Eleanor, but will it be enough to save their relationship?

Liam’s understandably got a lot of anger pent up inside of him, and he’s letting it out by running all over London. He gets inspired when he sees “King Liam” graffiti on a wall in the city. He’s not letting that go.

When Spencer goes looking for Helena, he finds that she’s gone. Jack took her to Paris! When she returns, Robert and Spencer are waiting for her and give her very disapproving looks. Helena’s already really wrapped up in Jack, even canceling her royal schedule to spend time with him. Spencer, who is noticeably upset by Helena’s new relationship, gets pissed at her for not looping him in. At the very least, she could give him a heads up.

Helena refuses to apologize and admits that, for the first time in a long time, she had a good day. Her confession literally punches Spencer in the gut. He’s near tears! He has real feelings for Eleanor! Later, Spencer leaves his resignation on Helena’s desk. Helena doesn’t accept it. He wants more, but she can’t give it to him. But she admits that he is very important to her, and she considers him her closest friend. Then she tells him to stop being a pussy and get back to work.

She’s Just Not That Into You

Jasper’s back after a mysterious disappearance. When Harper Day, that sneaky reporter who ruined Jaspenor, wakes up, she finds Jasper by her bed. He wants to make a deal with her. Bury the story about his relationship with Eleanor, and he’ll give her an even better story.

Meanwhile, Eleanor is still heartbroken over Jasper, but she’s not going to let that stop her from having some fun. She attends the naked tiger run with her new bodyguard and Sebastian is there, too! Eleanor stresses to Sebastian that this is not a date, they’re just friends. These two quickly sneak off from Eleanor’s new bodyguard to talk. Sebastian ends up buying Eleanor an entire restaurant after they get turned away. Man, he is crushing HARD.

Liam apologizes to Robert about the fight after the fight. He admits that it’s been a struggle giving up the power and responsibility since Robert returned. Robert accepts and heads out to see Kathryn. She is taken aback by all the attention she’s getting by being linked to Robert. She sees how great Robert is with everyone. He handles all the attention and fame with such ease. As they take a walk away from the flurry of people, Robert starts to talk about giving up the throne. He wants kids and someone to grow old with, and doing that without the spotlight would be nice.

Jasper goes to see Boone. Long time no see! He takes Boone to see Harper and tells him to spill his guys. Boone confesses that he was the one who crashed Prince Robert’s plane and was hired by Ted to do so. Harper is intrigued, but she wants proof that this is true. Jasper vows to get her the information she needs.

Game Of Thrones

Robert pays Liam a visit and tells his younger brother that he’s considering giving up the throne. Robert says he’s willing to stand by Liam if Helena goes for it. Liam makes his case for king to Helena, but she refuses to support him. She says that the throne has “always been Robert’s destiny.” Liam is devastated. Robert does nothing as Helena breaks Liam’s heart.

That’s because this was Robert’s plan all along. He was never planning to support Liam. As Helena said, this is Robert’s time. He just needed Liam to get in line.

Jasper finds Liam drowning his sorrows at the bar. They’re both in bad situations at the moment. Jasper is noticeably upset when Liam tells him that Eleanor went out with Prince Sebastian. Jasper gets Harper the proof about Boone’s story almost immediately after Liam tells him about Eleanor and Sebastian. He also asks her to dig into Sebastian’s past. Somebody’s jealous! Well, he doesn’t have to worry right now. Eleanor puts Sebastian firmly in the friend zone after their day together.

The Crown

Willow pops into Liam’s room to have a heart-to-heart. She’s pissed he didn’t tell her about his relationship with Kathryn. She thinks he doesn’t trust her, but it’s really because he didn’t want to hurt her. Willow clearly still has feelings for Robert. She thought Liam would come around, and she’s tired of waiting around for him. Liam continues to push her away.

The episode ends with Cyrus making a starting confession after unsuccessfully attempting to cure his cancer with the help of a fox. If he loses the crown, he’s going to kill himself. “The crown is all I have to live for,” he cries. I actually feel bad for Cyrus. He has nothing but the crown.

After taking care of business, Jasper returns to the palace and stands outside Eleanor’s door. Will Eleanor take him back this time? Or is Jaspenor over for good?

