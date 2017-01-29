‘The Help’ Reunion At SAG Awards: Emma Stone, Viola Davis & More

Courtesy of Twitter

Life MADE! Emma Stone, Viola Davis, and Bryce Dallas Howard had an epic ‘The Help’ reunion at the 2017 SAG Awards on Jan. 29. It was so great to see Skeeter, Aibileen, and Hilly back together again!

YAS! Emma Stone and Viola Davis ran into each other on the red carpet before the big show, and it was glorious. Emma had just finished up an interview with E!’s Giuliana Rancic when she spotted Viola close by. The two shared an awkward air kiss as they maneuvered their way on the red carpet, but it was still an epic moment. Viola also ran into Bryce Dallas Howard on the red carpet, too! Now we just need these girls to find Octavia Spencer!

All four ladies from The Help are nominated for SAG Awards this year. Emma for La La Land, Octavia for Hidden Figures, Viola for Fences, and Bryce for Black Mirror. Skeeter, Minnie, Aibileen, and Hilly would be so proud of them all!

It’s been almost 5 years since The Help was released in theaters and remains one of the most beloved films of all-time. The story, which an aspiring journalist, played by Emma, who decides to write a book from African American maids’ point of view on the white families they work for.

The performances from Viola, Octavia, Emma, Bryce, and the rest of the cast were just so powerful. The movie will make you laugh, cry, and smile. Octavia won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Minnie. As the years go by, always remember this: “You is kind. You is smart. You is important.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of The Help reunion at the SAG Awards? Let us know!

