‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour inspired hope at the 2017 SAG Awards, telling fans that when a situation is as horrible as this one is, we must unite to battle the ‘casual violence’ and protect the disenfranchised. WATCH his full speech right here.

“In light of everything that’s going on in the world today, it’s difficult to celebrate the already-celebrated Stranger Things, but this award from you who take your craft seriously and earnestly believe, like me, that great acting can change the world,” David Harbour said at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles, CA. He then went on to give us some advice as to how to handle the Donald Trump Administration. WATCH:

“It is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper, and through our art to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired, they are not alone,” he added. “We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive.” Amazing.

“Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 midwesterners will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home,” David promised. “We will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions. We will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak, the disenfranchised and the marginalized!” How incredible is that?

