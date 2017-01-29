Miss Universe: Steve Harvey Mocks His 2015 Flub — I Got Eye Surgery To Read The Cards

Image Courtesy of Fox

As the 2016 Miss Universe competition kicked off on Jan. 29, there was one thing on everybody’s mind: Steve Harvey’s shocking flub where he named the wrong winner in 2015. Luckily, Steve made sure to put our minds at ease right at the beginning of the show. Here’s the scoop!

We know what you’re thinking: “Steve Harvey is hosting Miss Universe again? After what happened last year?” Heck, maybe you even tuned in on Jan. 29 out of sheer curiosity about what might happen when he took the stage again. Well, you can rest easy because early on in the competition, the host addressed his massive 2015 mistake, and promised we don’t need to worry about that happening again.

Steve Harvey opens the show by cracking jokes about last year's disaster. #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/be3BlBNli2 — The Ledge (@TheLedgeSports) January 30, 2017

“I know what you’re thinking: is that the guy from last year? Did they bring back that guy from last year?” he joked. “Well, they did! It’s me, I’m back! Been a long year getting here too, because boy I paid the price for last year! If there’s one thing I’ve learned in life, it’s when you make a mistake you just gotta keep on moving forward!”

Of course, he also assured the women that he won’t mess up again! “I went and had a little surgery, had some stuff done to my eyes so when we get to the end and the card comes up, we’ll get it right this year,” he promised. “But, it’s not about me, it’s about 86 of the world’s most empowered women!”

We’re glad Steve addressed the issue early on, because we couldn’t stop thinking about last year’s show where he named the wrong woman Miss Universe! If you’ve been living under a rock, we’ll fill you in: at the end of an amazing show in 2015, Steve named Miss Colombia the winner. However, he actually read the card wrong, and it was Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach who had ACTUALLY been decided on as the winner.

To right his wrong, Steve was forced to awkwardly announce his mistake, and yank the crown off of Miss Colombia’s head to give to it’s rightful owner — ouch! Luckily Pia forgave him and thanked him for making her “the most famous Miss Universe ever,” and he shot back by thanking her for making him “the most famous host ever!”

Steve clearly felt horrible for causing that ruckus. He addressed the issue and apologized several times in the days following the contest, but clearly he felt that he should bring it up just one more time before announcing the 2016 Miss Universe. Sorry folks, no drama this time around!

