There’s nothing better than watching celebrities get ready for award shows. And thanks to HollywoodLife.com, you can see all your favorite stars prepping for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29. Make sure you click through our gallery to see ALL the pics!

The race to the Oscars continues! With the Screen Actors Guild Awards happening later tonight, Jan. 29, stars like Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kaley Cuoco and more have been busy getting ready for the big show all day. They’ve actually been posting their own photos on social media, and you can see them in our gallery above!

Jesse posed with his husband Justin Mikita on the front steps of their home, while Felicity Huffman posted a video of herself trying on her dress. Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco, Giuliana Rancic, and Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer posed for photos while getting their makeup done.

Clearly, it’s going to be a night of epic fun and unforgettable memories, and our favorite celebs seem to be just as excited as we are!

Other stars expected to attend the big show include Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Lucas Hedges, Taraji P. Henson, Brie Larson, Janelle Monáe, Viggo Mortensen and Octavia Spencer.

The show will air on both TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET, but we have a live stream video for you so you can watch the show online! Also, keep coming back to HollywoodLife.com for all the SAG Awards updates — red carpet pics, winners list, etc.

