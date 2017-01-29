Simon Helberg & Wife Protest Immigration Ban On SAG Red Carpet: ‘Let Them In’

REX/Shutterstock

Given the events of the days leading up to the 2017 SAG Awards, it was a given that things would turn political during the show. Simon Helberg and his wife, Jocelyn Towne, protested Trump’s immigration ban before they even entered the Shrine Auditorium. Check out their signs on the red carpet!

Simon Helberg, 36, and his wife, Jocelyn Towne, got radical on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet with a major political statement. The Big Bang Theory star, who was nominated for best TV Comedy Ensemble, and his lovely lady carried some different accessories down the red carpet on January 29, using signs — and their own bodies! — to send a message that refugees are welcome in the United States. Simon carried a sign that said “refugees welcome”, and Jocelyn wrote “Let them in” on her chest in black paint.

President Donald Trump, 70, signed an executive order on January 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, that imposed terrifying sanctions on who can and cannot come into the United States. The order, intended as an “extreme vetting process” to allegedly protect Americans from terrorism, concerns people from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, and Sudan. Travelers from these countries are banned from the United States for 90 days, and refugees seeking a new life in the US are banned for an additional 120 days — at least.

It’s a despicable, and frankly racist, order that’s tearing families apart and sparking fear worldwide. Protesters gathered en mass at airports across the country on January 28 where people arriving from those countries were detained for hours upon hours without any warning on the first day the order was enacted. Celebrities, like Simon, are among the outspoken many who voiced their opposition on social media. Trump wanted order, but he’s getting mayhem.

This is far from the only awards show that’s seen political discussion, specifically targeted at Trump, in recent days. Lest we forget that Trump thinks Meryl Streep is “overrated” because she gave a passionate speech condemning him at the Golden Globes! Bad move!

