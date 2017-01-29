SAG Awards: Jennifer Aniston, Brie Larson & More Sexiest Dresses Of All-Time

REX/Shutterstock

Bow down to these ladies! Over the years, these A-list stars have hit the red carpet in some seriously sexy dresses. From Jennifer Aniston to Brie Larson to Mila Kunis, these are the sexiest SAG Awards dresses of all-time. Vote for your fave now!

The SAG Awards is the last big awards show before the Oscars, and the celebrities always make a big fashion statement. Jennifer Aniston has made a number of appearances at the SAG Awards over the years, and she’s showed up and slay in seriously hot gowns.

No one will ever forget when she arrived in 2015 in a vintage Galliano gown that featured one heck of a plunging neckline. The dress flaunted more cleavage than we ever thought possible. Her look was undeniably sexy and super stylish.

Brie Larson turned heads in 2016 in a Versace gown. The baby blue dress hugged her curves and even flashed just a hint of cleavage. The Grecian-style gown also featured a thigh-high slit that gave her red carpet look a little bit of an edge. Brie dressed like a winner, and went home a winner that night for her performance in Room!

Emilia Clarke and Nina Dobrev have made pink the sexiest color on the SAG Awards red carpet in the past. The Game of Thrones star sizzled in a plunging pink gown in 2016. Nina dazzled in a sexy pink dress by 2013 that featured some edgy cutouts on the side.

Jennifer Lawrence always makes a statement at the SAG Awards. After her wardrobe malfunction at the 2013 SAG Awards, JLaw came back a year later in a super hot sequined Christian Dior strapless gown. Check out the rest of the sexiest SAG Awards dresses by looking through our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think has the sexiest SAG Awards dress of all-time? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.