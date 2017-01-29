Sarah Paulson Wins Outstanding Female In TV Movie/Mini Series At SAGs

REX/Shutterstock

Congratulations Sarah Paulson! The actress won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Female In a TV Movie/Miniseries for her work in ‘American Crime Story’! This is truly a deserving win.

Sarah Paulson, 42, joins Queen Latifah, Frances McDormand, and Helen Mirren as a winner in the SAG Awards Outstanding Female In A TV Movie/Miniseries category! Congrats! The actress takes home the prize for her work in the FX show,The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, in which she portrayed Marcia Clark. So deserving!

Donning a black peplum gown, red lipstick and statement jewels, Sarah took the SAG stage to thank her peers and make an important announcement to America. “This really means a lot to me because I feel like I wanted to be an actress since I was in utero,” she began, folding out her white speech paper. “I’d like to thank Marcia Clark for existing. Your strength, brilliance, perseverance,” Sarah said of the real-life head prosecutor who Sarah portrayed. The camera panned to a beaming Marcia in the audience with the rest of the American Crime Story cast. Sarah rounded out her speech with an important message that has been relayed in a number of different ways by winners throughout the night.

“Please, to anyone if they can, please donate to the ACLU any money you have to spare to protect the rights and liberties of people across this country,” she begged in her final moments on stage. It is truly beautiful these actors and actresses are using their voices to make a difference.

This was a particularly tough category with tons of competition. Sarah was up against Bryce Dallas Howard, Felicity Huffman, Audra McDonald, and Kerry Washington in the category, but came out on top! However, all of the women gave outstanding performances in their various roles throughout the year. Sarah, who won the Golden Globe and Emmy for the same role, was favored for the win by Goldderby.com prediction experts. Behind Sarah in the predictions was Kerry Washington, who portrayed Anita Hill in the HBO historical drama Confirmation.

