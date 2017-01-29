SAG Awards Worst Dressed: Thandie Newton, Lori Petty & More

REX/Shutterstock

You saw the best, now check out the worst dressed stars at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and VOTE for which look you liked the least.

The 2017 SAG Awards in LA on Jan. 29 brought out all of our favorite stars — but unfortunately not all of them landed on our best dressed list! So many in attendance took risks on the red carpet — and they didn’t all pay off! It wasn’t just about the loud gowns, either…many poorly-fitting pantsuits also topped our worst dressed list.



One look we really didn’t love was on Thandie Newton. From the neckline to the print on the skirt, her gown was beyond busy for our liking. In fact, her dress looked like something we would expect to see on Effie from The Hunger Games — it was a bit too out there for the awards show.

While we’re all for Lady Mary, we don’t think the character would’ve approved of Michelle Dockery‘s striped halter gown. It wasn’t our favorite look of the night, however, it definitely wasn’t the worst — we just didn’t think it was the best choice for the occasion.

Dascha Polanco suited up for the show and flashed her bra in the process beneath her blazer, but the entire ensemble seemed ill-fitting and messy as she rocked the red carpet. While we love the idea of a sharp suit, the tailoring was all off here.

Lori Petty also turned heads for the wrong reasons when she showed up in a gown which featured voluminous sleeves — her dress was way too busy.

While these looks were definitely quite questionable, they weren’t alone. See who else landed on our SAG Awards worst dressed list & VOTE for who YOU think rocked the wackiest look of the night.

