SAG Awards Winners 2017 — See The Full List Of Winners

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have arrived, and the stars have aligned. So, what TV and movie stars took home the W? We’re updating the winners list right here, all night long.

The winners will be bolded as they happen!

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by Female Actress In TV Movie/Miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill

Sarah Paulson, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Outstanding Performance by Male Actor In TV Movie/Miniseries

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Performance by Ensemble In Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Orange Is The New Black

Veep

Outstanding Performance by Ensemble In Drama Series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Series

Game of Thrones

Marvel’s Daredevil

Marvel’s Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Outstanding Performance by Female Actor In A Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Outstanding Performance by Male Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Performance by Male Actor In Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by Female Actor In Drama Series

Millie Bobbie Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance by Male Actor In Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Outstanding Performance by Female Actor In Leading Role

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Outstanding Performance by Male Actor In Supporting Role

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Outstanding Performance by Female Actor In Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Outstanding Performance by Cast In a Motion Picture

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

