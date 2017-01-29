SAG Awards Winners 2017 — See The Full List Of Winners

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have arrived, and the stars have aligned. So, what TV and movie stars took home the W? We’re updating the winners list right here, all night long.
The winners will be bolded as they happen!
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by Female Actress In TV Movie/Miniseries
Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill
Sarah Paulson, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Outstanding Performance by Male Actor In TV Movie/Miniseries
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Outstanding Performance by Ensemble In Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Modern Family
Orange Is The New Black
Veep
Outstanding Performance by Ensemble In Drama Series
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Series
Game of Thrones
Marvel’s Daredevil
Marvel’s Luke Cage
The Walking Dead
Westworld
SAG Awards Pictures 2017: See The Red Carpet Arrivals
Outstanding Performance by Female Actor In A Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Outstanding Performance by Male Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Tituss Burgess, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding Performance by Male Actor In Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
John Lithgow, The Crown
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by Female Actor In Drama Series
Millie Bobbie Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Robin Wright, House of Cards
MOVIES
Outstanding Performance by Male Actor In Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding Performance by Female Actor In Leading Role
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Outstanding Performance by Male Actor In Supporting Role
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Outstanding Performance by Female Actor In Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Outstanding Performance by Cast In a Motion Picture
Captain Fantastic
Fences
Hidden Figures
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals
HollywoodLifers, did your favorite win?
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP