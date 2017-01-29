Dolly Parton & Lily Tomlin’s ‘9 To 5’ Reunion & More: Top 5 Moments From SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

What a night! It was hard to pick just five top moments from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, but when we thought about it, there was really no question that these were them! At the annual awards show, held January 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, our favorite stars, like Lily Tomlin and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, stunned us over and over again throughout the night. Just take a look at what happened:

1. Lily Tomlin gives an incredible Lifetime Achievement Award speech

Lily Tomlin was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement award, and rightfully so, for her beautiful body of work. Needless to say, the legendary comedian’s speech was hilarious and poignant at the same time, and had us all in stitches! She spoke about her advice for the young people who ask her for it all the time — wear sunscreen and learn from your mistakes — then made fun of Meryl Streep for laughing at it. You see, Meryl’s never failed at anything! She mused on how old she’s getting, joking that “the doomsday clock has been moved up to two and a half minutes before midnight. This award came just in the nick of time!” Amazing.

2. Dolly Parton introduces Lily Tomlin in only the way that Dolly could

Before Lily could take the stage, something delightful happened. The incomparable Dolly Parton surprised the audience by introducing her dear friend from back in their 9 To 5 days, and presenting her with the prestigious award! In usual Dolly fashion, she was all glitter and big hair, and made at least a few jokes about boobs. Dolly joked that she got stopped by security guards backstage who wanted to see her “two IDs — or was it DDs?” Of course, she had to make a SAGS/saggy joke about Lily, too.

3. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ passionate speech about immigration

Julia accepted the award for Outstanding Female In A TV Comedy with a righteous speech about the important of accepting and supporting immigrants in the US. She spoke of her late father, who fled to the US from Nazi persecution in the 1940s. Through tears, she called for stopping the same thing from happening again.

4. David Harbour’s fierce call to fight injustice

Everybody listen to Chief Hopper! David Harbour launched into an insanely passionate speech that was technically about his show, Stranger Things, but spoke to the mass injustices happening across the US. The audience fist pumped and cheered as David shouted about protecting “freaks and weirdos” (Eleven!) and giving people places to stay (Eleven!), and vowing to “hunt real monsters”. It was truly the greatest speech of the night.

5. Hidden Figures Wins Outstanding Cast In A Motion Picture

Was there a more deserving bunch to win this award than the women of Hidden Figures? Viola Davis, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer led this phenomenal cast, and Octavia summed up exactly why their film was incredibly important. They gave a voice to three powerful, brave women who changed the course of history. Without them, Americans would have never gone to space. And we’ve never told their story before! Thanks to Hidden Figures, now more people know.

