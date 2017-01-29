SAG Awards Red Carpet: Emma Stone, Natalie Portman & More Celeb Arrivals

The biggest stars in this year’s TV shows and movies are all here for the 2017 SAG Awards! Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Bryan Cranston, Kerry Washington and SO many more are nominated at this year’s show, so it’s set to be a majorly star-studded affair. Check out all the red carpet arrivals here!

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are here! The annual awards show honors achievements in both television shows and movies, and this year, the competition is hotter than ever, and so many of our fave celebs have gathered in Hollywood for the affair.

Among the first to arrive was red carpet host, Giuliana Rancic, who stunned in a slinky, silver gown with halter neckline and her blonde hair in loose waves. American Crime Story and This Is Us star, Sterling K. Brown, was also one of the early red carpet arrivals, and he looked beyond dapper while heading to the event in his black tux.

This year, movies like Fences, Hidden Figures, Manchester By The Sea and Moonlight are being recognized. Meanwhile, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis, Nicole Kidman and plenty of others are up for Best Actor/Actress and Supporting Actor/Actress honors.

For TV, celebs like Kerry Washington, Sarah Paulson, Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Jane Fonda and several more are nominated, while The Crown, Downton Abbey, Game Of Thrones, Stranger Things and Westworld, among a plethora of comedy series’, are up for awards, too.

