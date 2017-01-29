Sterling K. Brown, Glen Powell & More Of The Hottest Hunks At The SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Ow ow! Move over ladies, because the men of Hollywood heated up the SAG Awards red carpet, Jan. 29! Sterling K. Brown, Glen Powell, and many more hot hunks looked incredible and we couldn’t get enough of them! Wait until you see these stunners!

When you think of an awards show red carpet, you think of the women’s fashion. However, the men showed up and turned out on the red carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards in Hollywood, CA, Jan. 29! Sterling K. Brown, 40, and Glen Powell, 28, were just two of the many hot actors who sizzled on the carpet, and we have to give the men some love! See all of the hottest men on the red carpet in our gallery above!

Sterling of This Is Us has been killing it this year! Every red carpet he steps on turns to gold because of his dapper ensembles and contagious swagger. Sterling showed up to the SAGs in black shades and he was the epitome of a fashion star. We mean, come on, check out that black tux.

With his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, on his arm, Sterling looked like the happiest man in the world. And, we can’t blame him. 2016 has been Sterling’s year. With the success of his role in American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ, the actor is on a role. Coming off the hype of the Ryan Murphy, 51, show, Sterling jumped into NBC’s hit show, This Is Us. The show quickly picked up top ratings and captured the hearts of viewers everywhere. It was an instant hit, and was just picked up for 2 more seasons! Sterling is nominated for two SAGs for his work in both shows, American Crime Story and This Is Us. He was moved to tears after hearing about his noms in this video he posted to Twitter back in Dec. 2016. We’re rooting for you, Sterling!

Ugh, Glen — Our favorite funny man in Scream Queens was red hot on the carpet at the SAGs. And, although we loved his ensemble, we were big fans of his facial hair. He rocked a full, scruffy beard and we have to admit — You go, Glen. SO. HOT. Hopefully tonight will be a win for Glen, who is nominated for a SAG for his work in Hidden Figures. The film was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

James Marsden, 43, and John Legend, 38, who are both presenting at the SAGs also rocked the red carpet in stunning get-ups. James looked dapper in a navy blue and black suit. John was a vision in a black and white suit that was tailored perfectly to his fit physique. John is also having a great year. His hit film La La Land, is sweeping almost every award this season, and it’s been nominated for 14 Oscars. WOW! Check out all of the male red carpet stunners in our gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think men on the red carpet? Who was your favorite?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.