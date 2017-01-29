Carrie Fisher, Alan Thicke & More: SAG Awards Remember Hollywood’s Lost Icons

REX/Shutterstock

So many incredible actors were lost in 2016, and the SAG Awards did not forget to pay tribute to each and everyone of them. From Carrie Fisher to Gene Wilder, Alan Thicke and more… their In Memoriam will definitely have you in tears.

On Sunday night, January 29, SAG president, former Beverly Hills 90210 star Gabrielle Carteris, 56, addressed the 2017 SAG Awards to pay tribute to the fallen stars. It is no secret that 2016 was a devastating year for some of Hollywood’s biggest names, so the show’s guests and viewers at home took a moment to pay respect to those lost.

The tribute started off with former SAG presidents — Ken Howard, William Schallert, and Patty Duke — then quickly followed with a long list of stars that have passed away since the 2016 award show. The names read in the following order as clips of each actor played on the screen: Jack Riley, Nancy Reagan, Bill Nunn, Alan Young, Anton Yelchin, Alexis Arquette, Anne Jackson, Kenny Baker, Hugh O’Brian, Florence Henderson, Robert Vaughn, William Christopher, George Kennedy, David Huddleston, Doris Roberts, Larry Drake, Jon Polito, Theresa Saldana, Garry Shandling, John McMartin, Thomas Mikal Ford, Robert Horton, Beth Howland, Ron Glass, Fyvush Finkel, Steven Hill, Richard Libertini, Abe Vigoda, Dan Haggerty, Prince, Alan Thicke, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Garry Marshall, Gene Wilder, Mary Tyler Moore, and last but certainly not least, Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

You can watch the touching tribute below:

HollywoodLifers — Leave your kind thoughts and condolences for the long list of actors in the comments below.

