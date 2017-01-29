SAG Awards Best Beauty — Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington & More

REX/Shutterstock

So many stars looked amazing at the 2017 SAG Awards on Jan. 29. See all the best hair and makeup looks below and vote on your favorite!

Hairstylist Cervando Maldonado used Suave Professionals for Kaley Cuoco’s style. Her hair was in a center part and pulled into a low bun. Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg used Kiehl’s products for her glowing skin!

Ariel Winter rocked her super dark hair in mermaid waves with straight ends. Her eyes were wide with long lashes and her lips popped with an orange-red lipstick.

Emma Stone rocked a dramatic, colorful smokey eye and pink lip. Her gorgeous lob was styled in retro waves — stunning!

Kate Hudson rocked sleek and straight hair and a dark red lip.

Sophia Bush took a risk and wore a maroon eyeshadow — sexy!

Michelle Dockery looked radiant with her long hair slicked back from her face. Her eyes were sexy and smokey and her lips were a gorgeous pink color to match her rainbow dress.

Millie Bobby Brown wore a bejeweled headband and looked so cute with pink cheeks, a glossy lip and sparkly eye shadow!

Emily Blunt rocked a sleek and straight bob in a deep side part. Her eyes were gorgeous and smokey while her lips were kept neutral.

Evan Rachel Wood‘s hair was gelled sleek, and her skin was luminous. Her bold red lip was STUNNING against her black suit.

Taryn Manning from Orange Is The New Black rocked a dark maroon lip to match her dress and shocking pink hair!

Suave Professionals Celebrity Stylist Marcus Francis styled Winona Ryder from Stranger Things. Let’s hope this is her year!

Kylee Heath used Dove Hair products for Nicole Kidman’s style.

Renato Campora used Dove products for Kirsten Dunst‘s look.

Celebrity hairstylist Christian Marc created the look for Unbreakable Kimmie Schmidt star Ellie Kemper using the DAFNI Ceramic Hair Straightening Brush.

HollywoodLifers, who had the best beauty look at the SAG Awards?

