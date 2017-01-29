SAG Awards Couples: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski & More Hottest Pairs

REX/Shutterstock

Love was in the air at the 2017 SAG Awards! From Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, these were the red-hot SAG Awards couples that we couldn’t take our eyes off of all night long!

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt made our hearts melt when they stepped out on the SAG Awards red carpet. As always, the couple looked so in love. Emily looked stunning in an embellished gown, while John looked dapper in a suit. They always look at each other like there’s no one else in the room. Swoon.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, as usual, took the red carpet by storm. Every time these two step out together, they steal the show. Chrissy dazzled in a black blazer dress. Chrissy and John left little Luna at home for a date night out!

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello also stepped out together for the SAG Awards. They are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, and they certainly turned up the heat on the red carpet. Could there be two more perfect people in the world?

Ariel Winter walked the red carpet with new boyfriend Levi Meaden, and they were the cutest thing. The Modern Family star, who just turned 19, wowed in a sheer gold gown. No wonder Levi couldn’t take his eyes off of her!

Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, were one of the first to arrive on the red carpet. They are such a charming couple. They laugh, they have fun, and always look head over heels for each other. Check out the rest of the red-hot SAG Awards couples by looking through our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, which couple was the hottest at the SAG Awards this year? Let us know!

