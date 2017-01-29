SAG Awards’ Best Dressed: Ariel Winter, Millie Bobby Brown & More

REX/Shutterstock

The fashion at the SAG Awards was beyond fierce as a slew of stars showed off one amazing look after another — see who topped our best dressed list & VOTE for your fave get-up of the night.

Awards season is in full swing and the celeb set didn’t disappoint with their glam looks on the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA on Jan. 29, where they showed off a slew of stunning gowns for the big night.



See All The Stars Get Glam For The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Priyanka Chopra is one we always love to watch and the Quantico star looked gorgeous in a gown that highlighted her famous figure — and she’s on a stellar style roll this awards season! Her latest look follows her gorgeous gold plunging gown at the Golden Globes that topped our best dressed list.

Natalie Portman is nominated for her role in Jackie and she paid homage to the former first lady with her gorgeous gown — she makes maternity dressing look so easy, and she was just glowing as she hit the red carpet.

Ariel Winter loves to push the envelope with her daring sense of style and she just did that at the show, stepping out in a gorgeous, gold plunging Mikael D gown that enhanced her assets — she looked so glam!

Millie Bobby Brown looked beyond amazing in a custom-made Giorgio Armani gown, which she accessorized with a thin headband. The Stranger Things actress is a breakout star this season and her style is on point — we can’t wait to see what else she’ll wear on the red carpet!

Girl On The Train star Emily Blunt was also in attendance, looking gorgeous in an embellished gown that featured lace-up detailing in the back. She wore her hair up to show off the beautiful silhouette.

While we loved these looks there were way more where they came from! Check out who topped our SAG Awards best dressed list above and VOTE for your fave look from the night.

