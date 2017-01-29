Azealia Banks Attacks Rihanna On Instagram Over Muslim Ban & Her Response Is Perfect

FameFlyNet

Another day, another fight that Azealia tries — and fails — to win! This time, the ‘212’ rapper tried to throw down with Rihanna over her passionate post condemning President Trump’s ban on refugees and travelers from Muslim-majority countries. She probably didn’t expect her to clap back so brutally! Seriously, Rihanna’s response is amazing!

Rihanna, 28, was sickened by President Trump‘s executive order calling for a 90-day ban on travelers from Muslim-majority countries, and a 120-day band on refugees from those countries. As an immigrant herself, Rihanna knows firsthand what it’s like coming to the United States from another country, and this decision is brutal. She spoke out about it on Twitter, writing: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

For Harriet posted her message on their Instagram account on January 28, and for some reason Azealia Banks, 25, felt the need to chime in with her own opinion in the comments. “No. this is all stupid and wrong. Is she even American ???? Can she even vote? We started a war we HAVE to finish or else it will finish us. Trump is simply finishing the job, not because he wants to but because HAS to. If we don’t, terror will spread through turkey and into America. We f**ked up big time and we need to very ungraciously end this war and just deal with the new blood on our hands. All great empires fall. As will this one. But for NOW, were just getting started. We are set to take over and control the entire planet. As we will. Our failure is not now.”

the face you make when you a immigrant 🇧🇧 #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:18am PST

No, that’s not going to stand with Rihanna. And Rihanna’s not going to let Azealia win this one. So she posted a high fashion pic from a photoshoot to her Instagram account soon afterward, captioning it: “the face you make when you a immigrant 🇧🇧 #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens.

Did you catch those hashtags? Rihanna was making a sly, biting nod to Azealia’s practice of sacrificing chickens in her closet at home. Yeah, it’s as gross and weird as it sounds in text! The bizarre video she posted of herself cleaning the dead chicken mess off her floor is haunting. Rihanna certainly remembers.

