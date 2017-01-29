Quebec City: At Least 5 Shot Dead & More Wounded As Gunmen Opens Fire In Mosque

Courtesy of Twitter

This is devastating! At least five people were shot dead and several others wounded after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque, according to a shocking Jan. 29 report. The victims were praying when they were tragically murdered in cold blood.

Five people were killed after up to three gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, according to a shocking report from Reuters.com on Jan. 29. The publication claimed the mosque’s president confirmed the devastating news. This horrific development comes after an eyewitness claimed that assailants opened fire on about 40 people inside the Islamic Cultural Center. Several others are also reportedly wounded, however their condition is unknown at this time, as a number of ambulances are parked outside the location.

JUST IN: Video shows police in Quebec City, Canada responding to deadly shooting at mosque: https://t.co/ySne3AQQfO pic.twitter.com/VmFM3OR9Q8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2017

Unissons-nous contre la violence. Solidarité avec les Québécois de confession musulmane. — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017

Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 30, 2017

There have reportedly been two arrests made after the atrocity took place, but law officials are still investigating the crime scene to search for additional clues. This very location was sadly targeted for vandalism last year in June. A severed pig head was discovered on the door step in the early morning hours, alongside the message, “bon appétit.” It was clearly a sign of disrespect as the consumption of pork is restricted by the Islamic faith, as prohibited by the Qur’an.

Several have sent their condolences to the families affected by this senseless tragedy. The Premier of Quebec Philippe Couillard took to social media with a heartfelt post that also condemned those who committed the heinous act. He wrote, “The #Québec rejects categorically this barbaric violence. All our solidarity to the families of the victims, the injured and their families. Let us unite against violence. Solidarity with Quebecers of the Muslim faith.”

