‘OITNB’ Cast Diss Immigration Ban With 3rd SAG Win: Celebrate Show’s Diversity In Speech

Congratulations to ‘Orange Is the New Black!’ The Netflix comedy’s cast took home the statue for Outstanding TV Comedy Cast AGAIN at the SAG Awards on Jan. 29 — this marks their 3rd consecutive win in this category! Even better, they spoke out against the immigration ban in their powerful acceptance speech — hear their touching words here.

Orange Is the New Black snagged the award once again for Outstanding Cast in a TV Comedy Cast at the at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, on Jan. 29! The fan-favorite series about a women’s prison beat out some of the most hilarious acts on TV for the honor and we have to say, the incredibly talented cast definitely deserved it. It was their acceptance speech though that truly spoke volumes.

#OITNB cast: “What unites us is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us.” #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/XWXQdARDiV — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 30, 2017

“What unites us is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us,” Taylor Schilling, who plays Piper Chapman on the hit TV show, said during the cast’s speech. After thanking crew members and loved ones, Taylor used the SAG spotlight to make a grand statement, and it was MORE than a little bit inspiring.

“We stand up here representing a diverse group of people, representing generations of families who have sought a better life here,” Taylor said, as cast members shouted out their countries of origin, which included Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Nigeria. “We know that it’s going to be up to us and all of you to keep telling stories.” Wow, right? We love her inspiring message!

Lori Petti, who plays the quirky Lolly, in OITNB, summed up Taylor’s words beautifully backstage when speaking with press. “Wow, I think we reflect reality and all these separations are manmade,” Lori elegantly responded when asked what she thought about being a part of such a diverse cast in the world we currently live in. “We live on Carl Sagan’s pale blue dot, we have always been one, we always will be one. They want to cut us up and that is not true. Love is going to conquer all of this! If they are going to lock up a Muslim they are going to have to lock us up.”

Although Orange Is the New Black faced some fierce competition this year from the casts of The Big Bang Theory, Black-ish, Modern Family, and Veep, they still managed to win it all in the end. We can’t say we’re surprised though! After all, this is the cast’s third consecutive win in this competitive category!

