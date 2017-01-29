Nick Jonas Absolutely Sizzles During Steamy NHL All-Star Game Performance

Courtesy of NBC

Be careful, Nick Jonas! Your performance is so hot, it’s going to melt the ice! Nick definitely cranked up the heat during his performance at the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 29, busting out a medley of hits that left everyone feeling the heat!

If there was anyone whose sex appeal could leave the ice at the Staples Center a steamy mess, it’s Nick Jonas. The 24-year-old singer didn’t disappoint when he took to the stage during the 2017 NHL All-Stat Game’s second intermission.

“I know it might be a little cold in here,” Nick told the packed Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. He certainly did, playing a medley of his hits. Nick broke out “Jealous,” before taking it up a few degrees with a sultry version of “Close.” They better crank up the AC after that because things certainly got a few degrees warmer!

Johnny and Burnzie are out on the ice to watch Nick Jonas together! #buds pic.twitter.com/wwKdsnGXlm — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 29, 2017

so i was watching the nhl all star game and now nick jonas is on my screen and i couldn't be happier 💓 — alyssa⇞ (@alyssaamorriss) January 29, 2017

@nickjonas performance at the NHL All-Star game was so good 🔥😍❤️ — Allison Millen (@allisonmillxo) January 29, 2017

2016 was the hottest year on record, according to The New York Times, and that might be partially due to Nick’s career being on fire. He ended 2016 on a sexy note, releasing a remix version of his song “Chainsaw,” featuring Sluggo X and Patrick Russel, on Dec. 16. It seems that the middle Jonas Brother wants to keep the sexy vibes going into the New Year, and this hot-as-fire performance at the All-Star game certainly helped. Somebody better make sure the Zamboni didn’t melt!

Is it possible for Nick to take his sexiness too far? He was reportedly texting sweet poems and memes to Selena Gomez, 24, given fans of their 2008 romance hope that they might get back together. Though, Nick may want to give his phone a break, because supposedly, he’s been texting some flirty stuff to someone other than just Selena.

Yes, Nick has also reportedly been flirting with his ex, Miley Cyrus, 24. Nick has supposedly been sending “text for weeks,” which has left Miley’s current love, Liam Hemsworth, 27, absolutely furious. “He told Miley she’d better tell Nick to back off,” a source close to the couple told Life & Style magazine. While these text haven’t been very romantic, this is Nick Jonas we’re talking about. The man oozes sex appeal, so even sending an emoji winking face to a girl is going to get him into some hot water.

What do you think about Nick’s performance at the 2017 NHL All-Star game, HollywoodLifers? Did you enjoy it? Do you think Nick will release a new album this year?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.