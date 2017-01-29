Neymar Slams Ref For Denying Barcelona’s Blatant Goal Against Real Betis — See Pic

Courtesy of Snapchat

Neymar is seriously dissing a ref on social media for disallowing an obvious goal made by Barcelona during their game against Real Betis on Jan. 29 that cost them the win. Check out the epic shade Neymar is throwing in the form of a hilarious pic right here!

Barcelona player Neymar, 24, is coming for referee Alejandro Hernandez after he made a judgement call that caused quite a stir at their Jan. 29 game against Real Betis — disallowing a clear goal by Barca. Now that the final result was a 1-1 draw, the Brazilian hottie is not a happy camper, as this loss keeps his team one point behind Real Madrid, who still have two games left.

Neymar’s team thought they would have the win when a pass from Aleix Vidal was kicked in by Jordi Alba, despite a clearance by Aissa Mandi. But then Alejandro came along and messed everything up real good for Barca. The ref denied the blatant goal despite the anger boiling in Barcelona’s players! It was a very dramatic moment, to say the least.

Neymar took to Instagram to bash the ref, writing “HAHAHAHAHAHA” over a pic of the replay that clearly shows the game ball going over the goal line. Sigh. Neymar then posted a pic of a Real Betis defender taking him down to the ground with the caption, “Had to be a penalty.” Ouch.

Without that goal, the La Liga title is truly up in the air this season. Let’s hope that Neymar and the rest of Barca can learn to forgive and forget fast, or that that ref isn’t presiding over their next match. I think we can all agree that would be super awkward, right? Ya, that’s what we thought.

