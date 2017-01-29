Exactly How To Get Natalie Portman’s Glowing Skin At The SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

The ‘Jackie’ actress has that pregnancy glow, but we know the tricks on copying her gorgeous skin without the baby bump!

Natalie Portman looked regal in white Dior at the SAG Awards on January 29.

Her hair was in an intricate updo, while her makeup was feminine and flirty.

Makeup artist Pati Dubroff did Natalie’s makeup and the key was The Makeup Drop, a silicone makeup applicator. Here are the exact steps from the brand:

“Step 1: Pati prepped Natalie’s skin with a sheet mask and then used a light primer through the center of her face.

Step 2: Pati then applied foundation using THE MAKEUP DROP starting at the center of the face with a lighter shade and blended out seamlessly using another shade which matched her cheeks. “I’m totally in love with the way THE MAKEUP DROP makes blending foundation so easy and clean. Most sponges absorb product and it can get messy when I use two different shades, resulting in them blending together. With THE MAKEUP DROP I could keep delineating which shades I used,” Pati said.

Step 3: Next, Pati applied a creme blush — in a rose-tone — to the apples of the cheeks, using THE MAKEUP DROP to blend out.

Step 4: Natalie’s eye look was achieved by using a matte mushroom shade through the crease, corner and under eye and then a matte bone shade on the inner lid. To finish, Pati used a dash of velvet finish mulberry purple shadow on the center of the lid to the outer lid and — just a touch — under Natalie’s eye, before applying a few coats of mascara and defining her brows.

Step 5: Pati then dusted loose powder on the face and added a soft pop of plum powder blush.

Step 6: To tie the look together, Pati used a sheer wash of mulberry lip color.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Natalie Portman’s SAG Awards hair & makeup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.