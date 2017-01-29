Natalie Portman Looks Stunning In White Gown At The 2017 SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman looked absolutely flawless at the 23rd annual 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29th, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. She showed off her baby bump in a stunning gown and we loved her entire look. What’d you guys think of her red carpet dress?

Natalie Portman, 35, is up for the most coveted award tonight and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in this gown. Natalie loves to show off her baby bump in gorgeous slinky gowns and this latest look is incredible. She’s nominated for her movie Jackie and she was absolutely amazing in the film.

Natalie always looks drop-dead-gorgeous on the red carpet and her outfits are always so classy and beautiful. So of course, she opted to wear a crisp white gown to this year’s SAG Awards. She opted to wear an oversized white gown that had a high-neckline and was extra baggy and loose.

We loved the sleeves of Natalie’s dress which were extra ruffled and poufy. The white Dior dress looked more like a tent than a dress, though. We love to see Natalie show off her baby bump and a figure-hugging gown that highlights her curves instead of hiding them.

So, the fact that she hid underneath this dress instead of showing off her baby bump was a bit disappointing. We did love her accessories, though! She threw her hair up into a tight, intricate updo and she rocked a gorgeous pair of dangly diamond Tiffany & Co. earrings, a diamond bracelet and a yellow sapphire ring.

Natalie opted for a very simple and classic dress, which was a bit shocking considering she’s up for the award of Best Actress for Jackie. What did you guys think of her red carpet look — did you love it or loathe it?

