Well there you have it, Miss France is our beautiful new Miss Universe! She was totally the right pick and the judges really nailed it. We’ve got more pictures of gorgeous Iris Mittenaere and her big night, right here!

OMG, we couldn’t be more happy for Miss France, Iris Mittenaere, 24, as she’s been crowned our new Miss Universe on Jan. 29 and she looked so thrilled and surprised. The big event went down at the Mall of Asia in Manilla, Philippines where 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, 27, was able to pass the crown over to Iris in front of her hometown crowd.

Everyone was so happy for the beauty as she took her walk of triumph along with her new sash and a bouquet of flowers, waving and blowing kisses to the audience as she soaked in her big night. She beat out 86 other gorgeous women from around the world, so of course she was bound to be a little misty with joy over the big honor.

We knew early on that Iris was going to go far in the competition as once she made the top nine, she completely sizzled in the evening gown competition. She really stood out in a super stylish dress made of skin-tight nude fabric with gold metallic features. The bodice came down only as far as her thighs, with the sheer skirt exposing her gorgeous long legs. Obviously it was a big hit with the judges.

Iris managed to stave off heated competition from the contest’s other top three beauties, Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar, 24, and Miss Haiti Raquel Pelessier, 24. It was such a tight battle as to who would take the crown, and the stunner — whose love of cooking French cuisine was highlighted throughout the broadcast — ultimately took home the top honor. We can’t wait to see how she goes on to serve as our beautiful 2016 Miss Universe.

