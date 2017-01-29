Miss Universe 2016: Top 13 Pageants Show Off Sexy Bikini Bodies — Gorgeous Pics

REX/Shutterstock

The results are IN! Watching the Miss Universe 2016 swimsuit competition was basically like experiencing heaven on Earth. Desperate to relive that moment over and over again, we’re looking back at the top 13 bikini looks off the runway. Check it out!

If the Miss Universe 2016 swimsuit competition isn’t motivation to hit them gym, then we don’t know what is! Congratulations are due for ALL the pageants — especially those who just made it to the top 13! Right out the gate, Miss Kenya, Mary Esther Were, gave us a treat with her leopard-print bikini! What a creative nod to her home country where the ferocious wild cats run wild!

Call us a little biased, but we’ve GOT to give a shoutout to Miss USA, Deshauna Barber. From military fatigues to beautiful bikinis, Deshauna is making America proud! Yellow was a VERY popular color this year, but Deshauna’s stands out especially because of its contrast to her gorgeous skin tone. Miss Columbia (Andrea Tovar), Miss Mexico (Kristal Silva), and Miss Haiti (Raquel Pelissier) also turned heads in sunshine-inspired swimsuits.

Speaking of a pop of color, Miss Brazil, Raissa Santana, stunned in pink-ish orange-ish number that reminds us of her country’s world famous sunsets. The tropical theme is extremely fitting to Brazil’s rainforests! Fun fact about Miss Brazil, she’s the FIRST black woman to represent her country in this competition in the last 30 or 40 years! Miss France, Iris Mittenaere, dazzled in a similar pink bikini that looked exquisite against her tanned skin.

Maxine Medina from the Philippines made a statement in her leafy green bikini, a powerful nod to her hometown that’s praised for it’s natural beauty. As for Miss Canada, Siera Bearchell, her purple number is a perfect representation of her sassy personality! Siera’s confidence (which probably stems from her competitive lifestyle) is really willing the judges over! Can you believe she ran that insane marathon?

HollywoodLifers, tell us about YOUR favorite bikini look from the night! Who’s your number one?

