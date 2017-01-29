Miss Universe 2016: See The Most Amazing National Costume Competition Pics

REX/Shutterstock

There are so many great moments in the Miss Universe pageant that it is hard to choose our favorite. But one of the best by far is the national costume competition! After all, what better way to get to know the contestants than to see them express themselves through their national style? Check out this year’s best looks here!

Miss Universe 2016 will go down in the books as one of the best pageants ever thanks in part to the epic national costumes competition. This year we were totally wowed by all the amazing looks flaunted by the gorgeous contestants during the Jan. 29 pageant. It was definitely hard to choose our favorite out of the 86 unique costumes adorning the beautiful women’s bodies. But there were definitely a few that stood out!

One of the women who definitely stunned us was Miss USA Deshauna Barber, 27, who did a modern, sexy twist on a warrior woman to represent the United States. Perfection! Honestly, nothing could be cooler than that! Dressed in a silver two-piece with matching thigh-high boots, Deshauna carried a bald eagle-emblazoned shield and wore massive wings. Miss Myanmar, Htet Htet Htun, 24, wore an intricate costume depicting “Burmese puppetry.” She was beautiful in black, with strings attached to her arms and a backdrop attached to her back so she looked like marionette. So clever!

Miss Nicaragua Marina Jacoby, 21, was a breathtaking, jewel-encrusted bird in an elaborate costume that enveloped her entire body. The costume featured a flurry of peacock feathers and wings and a headdress that dripped glitter. We’ve never seen anything like it! There are so many other amazing looks to see from these incredible ladies!

The Miss Universe pageant is a 64-year-old tradition that has seen winners crowned from countries all around the globe. Watching the glamorous contestants represent those countries and their different cultures is so inspiring and inclusive to all citizens of the world. We certainly think these ladies did their nations proud!

HollywoodLifers, which national costume was your favorite? Give us all your thoughts below!

