Courtesy of Fox

Yowza! The Miss Universe competition’s top nine is such an incredible bunch of stunners, and the evening gown competition let the ladies show off their sexy style and dangerous curves. We’ve got all the details on who shined the brightest, right here!

We couldn’t ask for more perfect contestants than the gorgeous women from around the world who made it into the Miss Universe top nine Jan. 29. The evening gown competition let the ladies really shine and we got to see their own personal versions of glamour through the gorgeous dresses.

Miss USA Deshauna Barber, 27, knocked it out of the park in a sensational red and nude off the shoulder gown that featured long sleeves. Her incredibly fit body was flawless, as her walk showed off small red and gold dangles that made her frock really glimmer Hometown favorite Miss Phillipines Maxine Medina, 26, stunned with a strappy silver crystal-covered bodice and a red skirt that highlighted the brilliant contrast between shiny and bright color.

Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar, 24, looked incredible in a a sleveleless, glittery confection that featured a fitted bodied and a series of heavy layers on her full skirt. Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane, 22, wore an incredible black gown with an amazing layer of fabric over her sleeve that bared her midriff. Va-va-voom! It was the perfect amount of sexy yet traditional Thai costuming .

Kenya’s Mary Esther Were is the first beauty from her country to represent in the Miss Universe competition and boy did she stun her incredible ensemble. Her red gown was on fire, with cutouts looking like flames on her chest, linesd with eye-catching sequins Her tall, lean figure was perfectly showcased, and the dress featured a large fishtail bottom.

Miss Mexico Kristal Silva, 25, absolutely killed it the sexiest look of the night, a shimmering silver number with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that showed plenty of cleavage. A giant slit up her right thigh exposed plenty of leg and she really went for the steaminess!

Miss Peru Valeria Piazza, 27, completely blew us away in a golden number with nude paneling to show plenty of flesh! While the sides of her bodice had plenty of shimmer, her long limbs were perfectly on display with so much sheer fabrics! It was the perfect combination of covering up yet still showing us plenty of skin at he same time!

Miss Canada Siera Bearchell, 23, showcased her incredible curves in a white sleeveless gown that hugged her hips and bust, while her full fishtail skirt bounced along as she walked for the judges. We love it! Miss France, Iris Mittenaere, 24, treated us to a divine confection of skin-tight nude fabric with gold metallic features. The bodice came down only as far as her thighs, with the sheer skirt exposing her gorgeous long legs. Holy cow is she a hottie!

Miss Haiti Raquel Pelessier, 24, wore a shimmery gold sleeveless number with a sexy collared neck. Her gown featured a pattern that looked like it was made of fish scales. The look featured a sexy midriff cutout and she absolutely owned it with such confidence!

