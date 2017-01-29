Miss Universe 2016 Best Beauty: Miss USA, Miss Brazil & More

REX/Shutterstock

Miss Universe 2016 brought out a diverse group of beauties with so many hair and makeup looks to love. From classic pageant curls to natural hair and slicked back top knots, get the details on all of our favorite hair and makeup combos, ahead.

All about female empowerment, the 2016 Miss Universe pageant celebrated a diverse group of ladies during the Jan. 29 competition in the Philippines. And while there were 86 contestants from all over the world, we’re turning our attention to the best beauty looks from the top 13 girls, who got glam courtesy of Chi Haircare and MAC Cosmetics.

Without a doubt, one of our favorite looks was from Miss Brazil, who embraced her natural curls and shorter hairstyle. For her makeup, Miss Brazil showed off her flawless skin, wearing a soft smokey eye and nude lipstick.

Then, there was Miss USA Deshauna Barber, who stuck to classic pageant curls that were parted off to the side. For her makeup, she wore a smokey eye with long lashes and a berry lip. Also rocking the classic pageant curls were Miss Indonesia, Miss Mexico, Miss Peru, Miss Philippines and Miss Panama.

Adding a subtle twist to the pageant curls was Miss France, who looked so stunning with a more volumized version of the pageant favorite hairstyle. For her makeup, she chose a soft pink lip and a softer smokey eye with eyeliner along her top and lower lash lines.

Opting for totally unique looks were Miss Kenya, Miss Haiti and Miss Thailand. Miss Kenya wore her hair slicked back into an oversized top knot with a bright red lip, while Miss Haiti and Miss Thailand wore their dark locks completely straight and parted down the center.

