Miss Universe Live Stream: Watch The Dazzling Competition Online

It’s that time of year again! The most stunning women from around the world will meet up in the Philippines for the Miss Universe 2016 competition on Jan. 29. We don’t want you to miss a second of the glamorous action, so tune into the live stream here!

Earth’s most gorgeous ladies will descend upon the Philippines on Jan. 29 to compete for the title of Miss Universe, and it’s sure to be the most dramatic show yet! You’re going to want to tune in, and you have a cable provider, you can do so right here at 7/6c EST, and watch the taped version like at 7 PST. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM.

We wouldn’t miss the 2016 competition for the world after the drama that unfolded at the 2015 pageant. How could we forget last year when Steve Harvey somehow accidentally gave the crown to the wrong lady — Miss Colombia — and was then forced to yank it off her head to award to the rightful winner Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines? It was so cringe-worthy, so awkward and SUCH good TV. We’re sure more viewers than ever will be tuning in to see what happens when Steve reclaims his hosting role for 2016.

On top of the potential for some drama to go down, there’s also the standard amazing segments of the competition that us ladies love to watch. The girls will go head to head showing off their poise, beauty and intelligence in their most dazzling evening wear, stunning swimwear, and interesting question segment. However, our favorite will always be the talent portion, where the ladies show us what they can do that makes them special. For some that’s singing or dancing, while others twirl batons or do science experiments. We can’t wait to see what the girls come up with this year!

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in to the epic competition on Jan. 29? Do you think Steve will mess up again? Let us know!

