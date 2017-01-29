Miss Universe: See National Costume Contest Champ Miss Myanmar’s ‘Puppetry’ Gown

REX/Shutterstock

Holy moly, what at outfit! Miss Myanmar so deservedly was named the winner of the national costume contest at the Miss Universe 2016 competition Jan. 29. We’ve got all the details on her incredible ‘marionette’ look, right here!

Wow! With 86 gorgeous ladies representing nations from around the world, it was a huge task to narrow down a winner of the national costume competition at the Miss Universe 2016 pageant. Ultimately it was Miss Myanmar 2016 – Htet Htet Htun, 24, who stole the show with her incredible outfit that perfectly paid honor to her home country. It included a jungle of leaves atop her head that helped create “Burmese puppetry.” She was beautiful in a black and white patterned gown, with strings that attached her arms to a series of levers that opened up a red curtain showing off an incredible backdrop of temples. She was a perfect marionette!

It must have taken so much planning and hard work to create such a unique and brilliant costume. She was able to show it off in the Jan. 29 ceremony after her win was announced. The beauty said that her costume “respresented princess figures of traditional puppetry,” and said that her look was, “too heavy and I really want to put it down It weighs approximately 40 kilograms.” WOW!

Or course we were rooting for Miss USA Deshauna Barber, 27, whose two-piece silvery twist on a warrior was so fierce. It featured a giant cape, thigh-high boots and a shield with two eagles covering it. No cheesy red, white and blue number for her, as she looked ready to go to battle for top honors in the pageant!

We applaud all of the stunning women who came out and represented their countries so beautifully during the competition. Unfortunately, only thirteen of them advanced in the competition to become Miss Universe 2016, but at least Miss Myanmar can go home knowing that she came away a winner thanks to her wonderful tribute to her homeland.

HollywoodLifers, which contestant’s national costume did you like the best? Did the judges get it right in giving the prize to Miss Myanmar?

