Miss Universe Fans Furious Miss Kenya Asked About Trump Presidency — Her Shocking Answer

This 2016 Miss Universe competition is heating up FAST! When asked about Donald Trump’s presidency in the question round, Miss Kenya (Mary Esther Were) delivered an unexpected answer that now has fans turning on her. Read on for her response!

It wouldn’t be a competition without a few sore losers. The 2016 Miss Universe is supposed to be about fun and empowerment, but there are a few online haters who just can’t get over Miss Kenya‘s question. Many argue that Mary Esther Were, 27, was given the most difficult question out of the bunch, and since she didn’t use a translator, he answer was…well, lost in translation. When asked about Donald Trump‘s presidency, Mary said he “unified” the United States. That definitely isn’t true, especially with the Muslim ban, but why give a her a question about AMERICAN politics? Was she robbed of the crown?

Miss Kenya answer just left me confused as hell. #MissUniverse — Dom (@domashley26) January 30, 2017

Miss Kenya answer got me so confused…. — 🥀 (@Sleepingmeadow_) January 30, 2017

#MissUniverse every other person got asked about their country but to #MissKenya you ask about Trump? ARE YOU SERIOUS!! — Ro-ka-dok (@2pmkhunrok) January 30, 2017

#Miss Kenya what kind of question was that? why is her question different from the others? well, she is worthy of the #MissUniverse #crown — 🎄☃🐶🐱holly🐱🐶☃🎄 (@flothilde) January 30, 2017

Miss.Kenya 😣😴 Donald Trump did not unite our nation he has divided our nation — ∂єєzу (@respekdeezy) January 30, 2017

Watching miss Kenya answer a question about #trump like pic.twitter.com/hTf6LtekDK — c a r o l✨ (@_ChristmasCar0l) January 30, 2017

Omg! Miss Kenya 😑😑 answer to question. However, miss columbia outshined everyone with her answer. Classy and appropriately put together.❤❤ — Mashay Harris (@llyshay1) January 30, 2017

Wtf Miss Kenya cares about Donald J. Trump? #MissUniverse 😤😤 — Ianthia Smith (@iamianthia) January 30, 2017

Well We Know #MissKenya Not Making It In The Top Three With That Answer — Malika Smith-Tim (@Angelwingss) January 30, 2017

I think the question to Miss Kenya was too controversial that's why she had difficulty answering the quesion. Sayang I was rooting for her. — ELNIAS (@elnias015) January 30, 2017

The Miss Universe competition gathers millions of viewers each year, so it’s no surprise that every moment is placed under a microscope. Last year, it was poor Steve Harvey who found himself in the eye of a media storm. After crowning the WRONG woman, mixing up Miss Columbia and Miss Philippines, the Family Feud host claims he received death treats from angry fans. It was definitely a huge slip up, but threats like that are never acceptable. His mistake could explain why Ashley Graham was co-hosting this year, since he normally does it alone.

Another huge controvery Miss Universe has faced in the past stems from Donald. The business mogul’s involvement in the competition raised a lot of eyebrows in 2016 when former pageants claimed he inappropriately hit on them or touched them. Mariah Billado, Miss Vermont, revealed that the creep would actually watch her change into different dresses backstage. Thankfully, Donald was forced to sell his share when he ran for president. He might be running our country, but at least we can enjoy Miss Universe in peace!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Miss Kenya’s answer?