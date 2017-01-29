Miss Universe Fans Furious Miss Kenya Asked About Trump Presidency — Her Shocking Answer

This 2016 Miss Universe competition is heating up FAST! When asked about Donald Trump’s presidency in the question round, Miss Kenya (Mary Esther Were) delivered an unexpected answer that now has fans turning on her. Read on for her response!
It wouldn’t be a competition without a few sore losers. The 2016 Miss Universe is supposed to be about fun and empowerment, but there are a few online haters who just can’t get over Miss Kenya‘s question. Many argue that Mary Esther Were, 27, was given the most difficult question out of the bunch, and since she didn’t use a translator, he answer was…well, lost in translation. When asked about Donald Trump‘s presidency, Mary said he “unified” the United States. That definitely isn’t true, especially with the Muslim ban, but why give a her a question about AMERICAN politics? Was she robbed of the crown?
The Miss Universe competition gathers millions of viewers each year, so it’s no surprise that every moment is placed under a microscope. Last year, it was poor Steve Harvey who found himself in the eye of a media storm. After crowning the WRONG woman, mixing up Miss Columbia and Miss Philippines, the Family Feud host claims he received death treats from angry fans. It was definitely a huge slip up, but threats like that are never acceptable. His mistake could explain why Ashley Graham was co-hosting this year, since he normally does it alone.
Steve Harvey’s Shocking 2015 Flub — Timeline Pics
Another huge controvery Miss Universe has faced in the past stems from Donald. The business mogul’s involvement in the competition raised a lot of eyebrows in 2016 when former pageants claimed he inappropriately hit on them or touched them. Mariah Billado, Miss Vermont, revealed that the creep would actually watch her change into different dresses backstage. Thankfully, Donald was forced to sell his share when he ran for president. He might be running our country, but at least we can enjoy Miss Universe in peace!
