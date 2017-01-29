Miss France Crowned Miss Universe 2016 — See Her Old Hollywood Waves & Pink Lip

Courtesy of Twitter

Congratulations to Miss France! Iris Mittenaere was officially crowned Miss Universe during the 2016 pageant. Slaying the competition during a question and answer section as well as evening wear and swimsuit portions, Iris was also one of our fave beauty girls. Click ahead for more on her winning look.

There were 86 contestants from around the world competing for the title of Miss Universe 2016, but only one could be crowned during the Jan. 29 pageant in the Philippines. Taking place in the home country of the reigning Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach, she passed the torch (and crown) on to Miss France’s Iris Mittenaere.

Moments before Iris was announced the 2016 Miss Universe, host Steve Harvey introduced the final three girls as they walked the stage one last time while Boys II Men serenaded them. Miss France looked beyond stunning in a long-sleeved gown that was embellished with silver and gold sequins.

As she wore her hair throughout the competition, Iris’ brunette locks were styled into side-swept Old Hollywood waves. For her makeup, Iris wore soft smokey eye makeup with liner along her lower and top lash lines, completing her look with a soft rose lip. Before the competition took place, Iris shared the below picture to her Instagram, writing: “Tonight (or rather this morning for me 😅) is the big night! Thank you for this adventure, for your messages and your support. No matter the result I am proud to represent France and to be part of this incredible experience, the promotion fo the 65th miss universe!”

This year’s competition featured such a diverse group of beautiful and intelligent women, that we’re sure it was a tough decision for the judges and the audience at home to make. As Miss Universe, Iris will have the opportunity to serve as a role model to girls all over the world, partnering with charitable organizations to raise awareness and funds for the platforms she supported during the competition.

HollywoodLifers, are you as happy as we are that Miss France won?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.