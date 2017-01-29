Miss Colombia Slams Steve Harvey At Miss Universe: ‘A Lot Of People Hate You’

Courtesy of FOX

Steve Harvey became the talk of the town in 2015 after he accidentally named Miss Colombia as Miss Universe, and then took back the crown! Here we are a year later, and the new Miss Colombia revealed a lot of her fellow citizens ‘still hate’ him! Here’s the scoop.

Steve Harvey, 60, has managed to make it through Miss Universe 2016 without any mess ups so far, but the new Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar revealed that her country still hasn’t forgiven him for his epic mess up of 2015. He looked shocked!

Andrea was thrilled to be in the top 13, and upon getting called down, Steve asked her what her country thinks of him. “A lot of people hate you,” she told him candidly. “But I don’t, I love you!” The duo then shared a hug, putting the bitter past behind them. The stunning pageant queen then said something in Spanish, which Steve wondered aloud if they were death threats, yikes!

Andrea was one of the most stunning women of the competition on Jan. 29, and we couldn’t take her eyes off her dress! The long black gown features a trail of colorful flowers that highlighted her amazing curves and stunning legs. She handled her question with grace and beauty, and we couldn’t have been more proud of her!

Honestly, we shouldn’t have had such high hopes for Steve. The talk show host and comedian sent the world into a frenzy in Jan. 2015 when he accidentally crowned Miss Colombia the winner when it was supposed to be Miss Philippines! He corrected his wrong (awkwardly) and apologized profusely for his mess up, and Miss Universe decided to give him a second chance. He should be thanking his lucky stars that Miss Colombia is so forgiving!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Steve messed up AGAIN? Let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.