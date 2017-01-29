Millie Bobby Brown Slicks Hair Back With Adorable Headband At SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Look at this little cutie! Millie Bobby Brown has been living her best life since the success of ‘Stranger Things,’ and on Jan. 29, that meant a trip to the SAG Awards. The young actress looked so adorable with her hair slicked back in a headband on the red carpet. She’s too cute!

Not many people can pull off a headband at a high-profile, red carpet event, but when you’re 12 years old…it just totally works. Millie Bobby Brown proved just that with her sweet beauty look at the SAG Awards on Jan. 29 — she slicked her short hair back with a wiry headband and looked too cute for words! Millie is totally on top of this amazing new trend of headbands coming back: Kate Middleton and Ivanka Trump both also rocked the look recently!

The young actress also opted for minimal, age-appropriate makeup, with a light pink gloss on her lips. The whole look went perfectly with her cute red dress!

Millie always looks like she’s having the time of her life at awards shows, and tonight was no different. Of course, she has good reason to be extra excited this time around — she’s nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in Stranger Things! Millie’s character, Eleven, was incredibly popular on the show, and her work was incredible, so it’s amazing to see her getting recognized.

Her competition is tough, though, as Claire Foy, Thandie Newton, Winona Ryder and Robin Wright were all also nominated, for The Crown, Westworld, Stranger Things and House of Cards, respectively. What an honor for the 12-year-old to be up against such incredible talent, though!

Aside from her individual award, Millie is also nominated with her Stranger Things castmates for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The talented group will go up against The Crown, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones and Westworld for the honor.

