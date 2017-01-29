Click to Skip Ad
Millie Bobby Brown Stuns In Sparkly Red Gown At The 2017 SAG Awards

Sun, January 29, 2017 6:16pm EST by Add first Comment
Millie Bobby Brown looked absolutely adorable at the 23rd annual 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29th, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Millie is such a fashionista and we loved her sleeveless red gown. What did you guys think of her red carpet look?

Millie Bobby Brown, 12, looked so cute at the 23rd annual 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29th, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The Stranger Things star opted to wear a gorgeous, sleeveless red gown and she looked amazing.

SAG Awards Fashion — See Our Fave Fashions On The Red Carpet: PICS

Millie opted to wear a sleeveless, custom Giorgio Armani, red gown with a scrunched neckline that was covered in lace. The bodice of the flowy gown was baggy, while the waist was cinched in and ruched. She opted to top her look off with a layered sparkly, wrap tassel belt around her waist.

She accessorized the outfit with a simple pair of strappy sandals and a gorgeous pearl headband. Millie looked so mature in this entire ensemble, we can’t even handle it! Millie is not only taking the big screen by storm, she’s also taking over the fashion scene and we are obsessed with her style already and she’s only 12!

Just the other day Millie was officially announced as the face of Calvin Klein which is a huge deal for someone her age. It just goes to show how cool her style is.

We’re obsessed with Millie’s look from head-to-toe — are you guys?

