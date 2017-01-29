Michelle Williams Rocks Glossy Nude Lip & Tousled Pixie At 2017 SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Michelle Williams knows that the way to win a red carpet is to pair a dazzling dress with a simple beauty look! The actress was stunning in her sequined gown at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 29, but her natural hair and makeup are the real source of our envy. Here’s the breakdown.

Michelle Williams, 36, sported the easiest hair and makeup look ever at the 2017 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards! She wore her platinum pixie slightly messy, and kept it simple with some eyeliner, mascara and a little lip gloss. Michelle was positively glowing!

This is such a wearable look for everyday and we’re obsessed! For a pretty nude lip like Michelle’s, we love Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Stripped, which is a neutral beige nude with a matte finish. Perfect for work or school! Then, to keep your locks healthy, try a WEN® Mandarin Italian Fig Texturizing Treatment Spray.

Of course, we also couldn’t look away from Michelle’s beautiful gold and silver striped sequined Louis Vuitton dress. The thin scarf was an ingenious substitute for a necklace or choker, don’t you think? Anyway, we think the Manchester by the Sea star was simply statuesque in her unique, glamorous gown!

Michelle is nominated tonight for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Manchester by the Sea — she’s absolutely fantastic as Randi Chandler in the film, and we wish her the best of luck! She was also nominated in the past for My Week with Marilyn, Brokeback Mountain and The Station Agent, though she lost each year. Tonight might just be the night!

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com for full SAG Awards coverage!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Michelle’s hair and makeup at the SAGs? Tell us if she had the best beauty tonight!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.