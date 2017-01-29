Michelle Williams’ SAG Awards Dress: Sparkles In Sequin Gown

REX/Shutterstock

Michelle Williams took a risk on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in a metallic striped sequin gown and matching sash. Did you love her look?

Michelle Williams, 36, had us seeing stripes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA on Jan. 29 in a metallic ensemble that definitely turned heads. The actress is never one to play it safe so it comes as no surprise to see her switch up her style in her latest look — and we’re sure it was one of the most polarizing dresses to come down the red carpet!



Metallics are a major trend and the fashion-forward star totally showed them off with her striped, silver and gold sequin dress. She accessorized with a thin neck scarf and wore her blonde hair down as to not distract from her dress.

Michelle is nominated for her role in Manchester By The Sea and her dress definitely stood out for the occasion.

Her dress definitely stood out against the other gowns on the red carpet and we appreciate the way she took a risk at the show — did it pay off in your book? What did you think of Michelle’s striped sequin dress? Did you love her look or was it way too outrageous for your liking? Check it out above and be sure to see all the best looks on the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

