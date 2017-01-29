‘Mariah’s World’ Recap: Mariah Calls Off Her Wedding & Shares Steamy Kiss With Bryan

Image Courtesy of E!

We’re still in shock! During the season finale of ‘Mariah’s World’, there were so many bombshells and we’re freaking out! Mariah Carey called off her wedding and then escaped to Hawaii for a romantic trip with Bryan Tanaka! Get the sexy details in our recap!

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka can finally stop playing coy about their relationship, because on the season finale of Mariah’s World, they finally gave into their feelings and confirmed what we already knew… They are head over heels for each other!

The entire Jan. 29, episode danced around the fact Mariah’s wedding [at the time] to her now ex-fiancé, James Packer wasn’t going to happen. It also showed just how Mariah and Bryana Tanaka’s relationship took off after she ended things with James.

The first bombshell of the finale? — Bryan confronting Mariah about if she’s really going to go through with her wedding. “Are you really going to marry this guy? Just wondering,” Bryan said after he and Mariah shared a sweet and flirty moment in a private area in her backyard. After the longest pause in the history of pauses, she replied, “I don’t even know what I think anymore.” This was the first hint Bryan dropped about the fact that inside he was screaming, “I LOVE YOU MARIAH.” Bryan said that all he wanted was for Mariah to be happy. But, Mariah just had too much on her mind.

The second bombshell? — Mariah calls off her wedding. She and James’ “schedules” didn’t work out with the dates proposed to hold the ceremony, and the prenup was taking forever to be completed, but we all knew what was going on… sort of. Mariah implied throughout the episode that there was more to their reported nasty split and that he apparently did some bad things. But, we have an inkling that her feelings for Bryan played a teeny part in her decision to not go through with the wedding.

Mariah poured her heart out in the studio, where she sang a never-before-heard breakup song about her “situation.” At the end of the song she took her engagement ring off and left it in the recording booth. Mic drop.

Then, sh-t got real when she sat down for a candid convo with Stella. Mariah said that they needed to “cut the bullsh-t” because they knew that she “couldn’t go though with the wedding.” UH OH.

And, the third bombshell? — You guys might want to just keep your jaws on the floor at this point. Mariah and Bryan went on a romantic getaway to Maui and they poured their hearts out to each other, shared a steamy kiss, and confirmed their romance… FINALLY!

They frolicked on the beach together and she climbed on his back in the ocean. Mariah and Bryan kissed as the sun set in Maui, and he told her that it was a beautiful and unforgettable moment. Bryan admitted in the confessional that he was going to go after Mariah with his whole heart. He expressed that although he respected the “situation,” it was difficult to mask his feelings for so long… meaning the entire season.

Mariah confessed that “it is what it is” and that you just have to do what makes you happy. She vowed to take care of herself and said, “No matter what happens I will always follow my heart.” And, that’s exactly what she did!

What a wild ending to an incredible first season of Mariah’s World! To this day, she and Bryan are still together, and now with him being her co-creative director (oh yeah, she promoted him too!), they are going to be spending a lot more time together! UM, can we get a second season please?!

