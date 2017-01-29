Mahershala Ali Cries & Begs Trump To Do A ‘Better Job’ After Muslim Ban At SAGs

Courtesy of TNT

It’s been quite an incredible year for movies, and the talent in the Outstanding Supporting Male Actor category at the SAG Awards is hands down amazing. Only one could be named the winner, though, and Mahershala Ali took the honor home — and his speech against Donald Trump was beyond powerful. Watch here.

What an exciting night for Mahershala Ali! The actor was up against Jeff Bridges, Hugh Grant, Lucas Hedges and Dave Patel for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Movie Role at the 2017 SAG Awards on Jan. 29, and despite the tough competition, he reigned victorious. Like many other stars at the show, he made sure to call for love and acceptance onstage amidst Donald Trump’s recent Muslim ban.

“What I was so grateful about and having the opportunity to play Juan was playing a gentleman who saw a young man folding into himself as a result of the persecution of his community and taking that opportunity to uplift him and tell him that he mattered,” Mahershala said in his acceptance speech. “And that he was okay and accept him and I hope that we do a better job of that. When we get caught up in the minutiae and the details that make us all different, there’s two ways of seeing that. There’s the opportunity to see the texture to that person, characteristics that make them unique. And there’s an opportunity to go to war about it and say that person’s different than me and I don’t like you so let’s battle. My mother is an ordained minister. I am Muslim. She didn’t do back flips when I called her and told I converted 17 years ago. But we put things to the side. I’m able to see her, she’s able to see me. We love each other. The love has grown, and that stuff is minutiae, it’s not that important.” AMEN.

All five nominees are obviously supremely talented, and they starred in some of the most buzzed-about movies of the year. While Mahershala won the honor for Moonlight,, the other guys starred in Hell Or High Water, Florence Foster Jenkins, Manchester By The Sea and Lion, respectively.

The SAG Awards are usually a good indicator of what’s to come at the Oscars, and Mahershala is also nominated in this category at that show.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the right person won this award? What was your favorite movie of the year?

